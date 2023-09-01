Liam Smith 160 vs. Chris Eubank Jr 159.3
Adam Azim 139 vs. Aram Fanyan 139
Frazer Clarke 270 vs. David Allen 257
Mark Heffron 167 vs. Jack Cullen 167
Mikaela Mayer 141.3 vs. Silvia Bortot 139
Florian Marku 146.3 vs. Dylan Moran 145
Lauren Price 146.3 vs. Lolita Muzeya 147.3
Frankie Stringer 135.3 vs. Engel Gomez 134
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: BOXXER
TV: ESPN+ (USA), Sky Sports Box Office PPV (UK)
BoMac will not be much help in this short amount of time. 160 is not a good weight any longer for him and Smith is riding high after the first fight. Smith by KO or tko early – middle round. Hope he doesn’t get hurt.