Smith, Eubank Jr make weight Liam Smith 160 vs. Chris Eubank Jr 159.3

Adam Azim 139 vs. Aram Fanyan 139

Frazer Clarke 270 vs. David Allen 257

Mark Heffron 167 vs. Jack Cullen 167

Mikaela Mayer 141.3 vs. Silvia Bortot 139

Florian Marku 146.3 vs. Dylan Moran 145

Lauren Price 146.3 vs. Lolita Muzeya 147.3

Frankie Stringer 135.3 vs. Engel Gomez 134 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: BOXXER

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: BOXXER
TV: ESPN+ (USA), Sky Sports Box Office PPV (UK)

