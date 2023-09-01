September 1, 2023
Boxing News

Smith, Eubank Jr make weight

Mancweighin Smithveubankjr 20
Photo: Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER

Liam Smith 160 vs. Chris Eubank Jr 159.3
Adam Azim 139 vs. Aram Fanyan 139
Frazer Clarke 270 vs. David Allen 257
Mark Heffron 167 vs. Jack Cullen 167
Mikaela Mayer 141.3 vs. Silvia Bortot 139
Florian Marku 146.3 vs. Dylan Moran 145
Lauren Price 146.3 vs. Lolita Muzeya 147.3
Frankie Stringer 135.3 vs. Engel Gomez 134

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: BOXXER
TV: ESPN+ (USA), Sky Sports Box Office PPV (UK)

Toussaint back in action
Spence activates rematch clause

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • BoMac will not be much help in this short amount of time. 160 is not a good weight any longer for him and Smith is riding high after the first fight. Smith by KO or tko early – middle round. Hope he doesn’t get hurt.

    Reply
    • >