By Gabriel F. Cordero
It has been learned that former world champion Errol Spence Jr. has activated his rematch clause to fight undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford. There is nothing finalized on dates, venue or even the weight division for Crawford-Spence 2, but the fight is expected before the end of the year or early 2024. Crawford had expressed interest in a possible bout against the Canelo-Charlo winner, but now it looks like he and Spence will be running it back.
seems crazy to think that people will pay to see this so soon again after such a recent beatdown.
If Spence jumping up to junior middleweight to fight he needs to fight a fringe contender to test himself he comfortable at the weight before fighting Crawford again
No he doesn’t. This is Crawford’s first time fighting 154 too. This rematch will show all these excuse making Spence fans that he just lost to a superior boxer. I’m thinking people just have a hard thinking someone from Omaha, Nebraska could be this great a boxer.
Was hoping to see Spence vs Tszyu fight. I guess Spence wants to cash in again just in case his career goes south in a hurry.
Thought he wouldn’t? Spence is not a guy that will take a tune up. I can only hope that if he does not win that he can make it helluva more competitive this time. It will be an uphill battle because Crawford dominated him. Good luck.
Spence looking for “step aside money”. Bud will blast Spence out in short order, take a great undercard to sell this fight.
Crawford beat up Spence easier than he did his other good opponents. Spence was not the same Spence as before the accident. A rematch if it was a close fight would have been ok, but not after this beating.
Probably the last fight of Spence Jr’s career……… assuming he passes all the required neurological testing that is
The way I understood it was that the loser had the rematch option but the winner would choose the weight class. With all of the trouble Spence has in making 147, if I’m Crawford, I’m making him do it again.
Floyd Patterson vs Ingemar Johansson II
Tony Lopez vs John John Molina III
Luisito Espinoza vs Alejandro Gonzalez II
What do these fights have in common? The winners (Patterson, Lopez, Espinoza) all suffered dramatic one-sided losses in the previous encounter with the same opponent. It is possible to come back from a dominant loss. However many changes must be made. Mentally, emotionally, and physically. Patterson said he was able to go out and defeat Johansson to regain the heavyweight title because he convinced himself the first fight never happened. In fact, he said he remembered nothing after the first of seven knockdowns in round three anyway so that made it easier to put the first fight completely out of his mind. Spence has to do the same. You can’t dwell on what happened. Just go forward and focus strictly on the next fight. That’s the mental aspect. Emotionally, he has to put his whole heart into reversing the outcome. I am friends with Lopez on Facebook. I asked him one time how he was able to come back and win after such a one-sided beatdown from Molina in their second fight (he also got dropped in the first fight and won a very controversial decision). His reply? “Heart, my man. I never gave up belief in myself. I knew I could win if I got myself into great condition and made weight properly.” That brings us to the third category: physical. If the rematch is at 147, I give Spence very little chance of winning. However if it happens at 154 his chances go up significantly. That’s the first part. The second part is adding two very important and basic elements to his game: head movement and footwork. The last time he stood flat footed and his head sat still. If he has any chance of pulling this off, he needs consistent head movement (“You know punches are coming so don’t wait and try to dodge them; you have to already be moving before the punch comes in” as one of my boxing coaches taught) and then punch off the movement. Make defense and offense blend perfectly and flow smoothly. Move, punch, move, punch, move, punch. As far as footwork, he needs a little more bounce in his step. I’m not saying run all around the ring because that’s not his style. But he does need to close distance faster and also be able to step back quickly to offset Crawford’s awesome offense. The pendulum technique would be great for Spence to employ. Now for consistent head movement, effective punching, and pendulum footwork Spence will have to be in absolute tip-top condition. It will take ALOT of stamina and endurance to do this for 12 rounds, especially against someone as skilled and talented as Crawford. He will need a 10 week training camp for this.
So with all this being said, I realize a repeat win for Crawford in the same dominant fashion is the most likely of outcomes. I am a realist. It is going to be very hard, very difficult for Spence to win or even make this more competitive. I give him all the props in the world for going back in there. He has a ton of courage. My other concern is his health. He doesn’t look the same since the accident. If there is any neurological damage I would just as soon he retire. This sport is not worth further permanent damage if one is already compromised and certainly not worth losing your life. We shall see what happens.