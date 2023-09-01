By Gabriel F. Cordero

It has been learned that former world champion Errol Spence Jr. has activated his rematch clause to fight undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford. There is nothing finalized on dates, venue or even the weight division for Crawford-Spence 2, but the fight is expected before the end of the year or early 2024. Crawford had expressed interest in a possible bout against the Canelo-Charlo winner, but now it looks like he and Spence will be running it back.