Jimmy Adams Promotions has announced a distribution deal that will see the popular CountryBox series televised all over the United States on major Cable television and Satellite providers. The deal will begin with Tuesday night’s (September 5th) six bout card from the Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.
The card will go into 100 million homes on the following channels on each Cable/Satellite Provider:
Dish Network–Channel 218
Comcast/Xfinity –Channel 1495
Fios–Channel 662
Frontier–Channel 162
ATT U-Verse–Channel 459/1459
Spectrum–Channel 189
GCI–Channel 142
Cincinnati Bell–636
Buckeye Cable–Channels 161/572
Direct TV–Channel 242
Plus on the web on Fite.tv.
The fight card will feature undefeated Junior Middleweight Justin Biggs (12-0, 10 KOs) vs Eric Bossler (6-4, 5 KOs)
Lightweight Chann Thonson (14-0, 11 KOs) talking on Nikolai Buzolin (9-5-1, 5 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas Title
Plus undefeated fighters Erick Arrellano (6-0, 4 KOs), Emes Orta (4-0, 4 KOs) and Jaquan Carty (2-0, 1 KO) and local favorite Kevin Torian.
Also performing will be country music star Rodney Collins.
The fights will be called by Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame broadcaster Marc Abrams and two-time NFL All-Pro Albert Haynesworth.
