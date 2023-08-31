Jimmy Adams Promotions has announced a distribution deal that will see the popular CountryBox series televised all over the United States on major Cable television and Satellite providers. The deal will begin with Tuesday night’s (September 5th) six bout card from the Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.

The card will go into 100 million homes on the following channels on each Cable/Satellite Provider:

Dish Network–Channel 218

Comcast/Xfinity –Channel 1495

Fios–Channel 662

Frontier–Channel 162

ATT U-Verse–Channel 459/1459

Spectrum–Channel 189

GCI–Channel 142

Cincinnati Bell–636

Buckeye Cable–Channels 161/572

Direct TV–Channel 242

Plus on the web on Fite.tv.

The fight card will feature undefeated Junior Middleweight Justin Biggs (12-0, 10 KOs) vs Eric Bossler (6-4, 5 KOs)

Lightweight Chann Thonson (14-0, 11 KOs) talking on Nikolai Buzolin (9-5-1, 5 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas Title

Plus undefeated fighters Erick Arrellano (6-0, 4 KOs), Emes Orta (4-0, 4 KOs) and Jaquan Carty (2-0, 1 KO) and local favorite Kevin Torian.

Also performing will be country music star Rodney Collins.

The fights will be called by Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame broadcaster Marc Abrams and two-time NFL All-Pro Albert Haynesworth.