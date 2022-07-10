Vargas edges Magsayo, wins WBC feather title Unbeaten former 122lb champion Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) dethroned WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In a slugfest, Vargas stood his ground and gave Magsayo all he could handle. Magsayo dropped Vargas in round nine, but Vargas was far busier throughout the bout. Scores were 115-112, 115-112 Vargas, 114-113 Magsayo. Francis defeats Beltran, Glanton, Harper also win Like this: Like Loading...

