By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

As expected, knockout artists JBC#3 welterweight Jin Sasaki (12-1-1, 11 KOs), 142, and unbeaten ex-university amateur hard-puncher JBC#18 Kotaro Sekine (3-1, 3 KOs), 141.75, put on a grueling battle, both hit the deck and had the other on the verge of a knockout, and finally fought to a majority draw (56-56 twice, 57-55 for Sasaki) over a give-and-take six on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

The 20-year-old dynamite Sasaki, former national youth super-light champ, swarmed over Sekine, 24, from the start and sent him sprawling to the deck at the closing seconds of the first round.

Sasaki kept swinging powerful, if not so accurate, punches to the still unstable opponent and took the initiative in the following two sessions. But Sekine, national Shinjin-o (novice king) tournament’s MVP winner last year, withstood the storm of the youngster and effectively fought back with precision in round four.

The fifth witnessed Sekine floor the aggressor with a countering left hook and almost had the tide turn then and there. It was Sasaki that desperately showed his last surge and swapped solid shots with the more skillful Sekine to the final bell.

They each deserve a rematch to entertain the crowd again.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.

