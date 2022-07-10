During Saturday night’s Showtime telecast, it was announced that former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be back in action on August 20 against former WBC lightweight champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs). The bout is expected to land at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Broner-Figueroa will headline a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader to be officially announced this week.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
A decent fight in my opinion.
The guy can’t compete at 147. Lost to Pacquiao clearly. Did nothing with Porter till round 12 (and most halfway decent fighters got to Porter late in fights). Who can be interested if he doesn’t campaign at 140? Was fine with whatever happened with him after Malignaggi fight, showed his arrogance and had his ass handed to him more than once.