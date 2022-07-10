Adrien Broner returns August 20 During Saturday night’s Showtime telecast, it was announced that former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be back in action on August 20 against former WBC lightweight champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs). The bout is expected to land at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Broner-Figueroa will headline a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader to be officially announced this week. KO artists Sasaki, Sekine battle to a grueling draw Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

