Nico Hernandez remains unbeaten Unbeaten super flyweight Nico Hernandez (8-0, 4 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Delvin McKinley (4-3-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Hernandez dropped McKinley in round four en route to a 60-53 3x verdict.

