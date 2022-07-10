Unbeaten WBA #8, WBO #15 cruiserweight Brandon Glanton (16-0, 13 KOs), who has pretty much been MIA since defeating Efetobor Apochi (11-0, 11 KOs at the time) on national TV 13 months ago, scored a fifth round KO over Deshon Webster (12-6-3, 6 KOs).

Unbeaten welterweight Marques Valle (5-0, 5 KOs) Jorge Rodrigo Sosa (3-5, 3 KOs). Valle dropped Sosa twice in round one and again in round two to end it. Time was 2:38.

Unbeaten super featherweight Julio Solis (8-0, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Emiliano Garcia (17-7-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x.

Unbeaten super featherweight Dominic Valle (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped Manuel Guzman (8-6-1, 5 K0s) in round three. Valle battered Guzman to the deck in round three to end it at 2:39.