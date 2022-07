Unbeaten welterweight Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 14 KOs) made quick work of late sub Jose Marrufo (13-11-2, 1 KO). Marrufo was down twice in round one and the ref waved it off after more punishment.

Bantamweight Ramon Cardenas (21-1, 10 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Michell Banquez (20-2, 14 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.