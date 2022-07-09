Unbeaten super welterweight Magomed Kurbanov (23-0, 13 KOs), who has dropped out of the world ratings due to inactivity, hammered out a ten round decision over former WBO champion Patrick Teixeira (31-4, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the KRK “Uralets” in Ekaterinburg, Russia. One-sided fight. Kurbanov last fought in May 2021, defeating former world champion Liam Smith. Teixeira has now lost three straight.
