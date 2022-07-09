Kurbanov beats Teixeira, remains unbeaten Unbeaten super welterweight Magomed Kurbanov (23-0, 13 KOs), who has dropped out of the world ratings due to inactivity, hammered out a ten round decision over former WBO champion Patrick Teixeira (31-4, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the KRK “Uralets” in Ekaterinburg, Russia. One-sided fight. Kurbanov last fought in May 2021, defeating former world champion Liam Smith. Teixeira has now lost three straight. Results from San Antonio, Texas Chisora defeats Pulev by split decision Like this: Like Loading...

