In an exciting clash between former heavyweight contenders, hometown hero Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Kubrat Pulev (29-3, 14 KOs) to claim the WBA international title on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Chisora came out with an aggressive body attack while Pulev operated from outside with combinations. Chisora had a big round seven and Pulev went back to the corner with blood streaming from a cut over his left eye. Pulev staggered Chisora in round eight, but DelBoy, always the most dangerous when he’s hurt, somehow fired back. Toe-to-toe action in round nine with both landing big shots. Pulev outworked Chisora in round eleven, but Chisora landed the most eye-catching shots in round twelve. Scores were 116-112 Pulev, 116-112, 116-114 Chisora. Chisora reversed a three-fight losing streak and avenged a split decision loss to Pulev six years ago.
Highway Robbery.
HORRENDOUS SCORING!!! Chisora CLEARLY won this fight! Split decision, are you kidding me? At least the right man won. Chisora is an absolute beast of a human being. Totally relentless! Glad he got the win. Pulev is a great dude also, super humble and it was awesome when he kissed that hot reporter hahah.
I agree man nice to see War get a close one solid fight he definitely won in mo
Thought Pulev won it tbh
No way man Chisora owned the last b half of th fight still close though
Great fight! Scores were a little wide both ways imo. Would not have been mad if this fight was scored a draw. There were times when Chisora just went full defense and did not throw anything for 15-20+ second stretches while Pulev was busy working, so I can see how this fight would be scored 7-5 or 6-6. Pulev took like 10+ overhand rights and kept coming. Great effort from both gents.
Good Fight….fun to watch.. entertaining, Chisora has more heart than skills at this stage of his career…but don’t sleep on his skills….Chisora entered this fight well conditioned and with a plan…The early body work took the steam out of Pulev…Pulev could not bring his hands back in the latter rounds due to the body shots absorbed…But Pulev kept coming showed plenty of heart as well…made for a good fight…thought Pulev would be stopped in the late rounds but Pulev kept throwing punches….Hats off to Chisora definitely not a world beater but entertaining and still a threat….Again Good fight….Good win!!!!
Um Chisora was out of shape. He is always out of shape. If you think Chisora is in good condition then you clearly don’t watch much boxing.
Actually watch tons of boxing, absolutely love the sport.. saw Chisora last fight…Chisora was definitely in better condition this fight…that is just my opinion..Did you see Chisora’s last fight? Sachs I am very careful about challenging another man’s knowledge….cause it might reveal my own….love this sport and my comments are opinion based…
Any time someone starts a sentence with “um” I stop reading and move on…snowflake.
That’s what I thought, the result of the fight depended on which Chisora showed up on fight night. Apparently the best Chisora showed up..
Agree!!! Actually see that you follow boxing!!!!!
If the scoring was right! I didn’t watch the fight, i need to watch it on YouTube to give my credible opinion..
Correct winner. Extra point for using an Elvis ballad for the ring walk.
IF DEREK IS ALLOWED TO FIGHT WILDER I AM DONE WITH BOXING
What in the world is the WBA INTERNATIONAL TITLE? Wouldn’t the WBA title be an international championship? So funny. They will just make up anything for a fee.
Don’t try understand…. it’s too painful.
Hell of a fight between two warriors!
Random thoughts. Chisora can actually slip punches. He rolled under several combinations. Pulev can’t punch. Too many punches started at the shoulder and not the hips. I’d like to see Chisora 10-15 pounds lighter. Credit to two old guys showing you can put on a good action fight even when you’re at the downside of a career. Not gatti-ward or ali-frazier III level, but same recipe.
Yes Chisora is kinda wasted talent like Alex Stewart was
WAR CHISORA!
War Chisora, what a warrior. Much respect…
good for chisora. hopefully he retires verrrry soon
Was a good fight. Both fighters showed alot of heart. Chisora has really good head movement. In early rounds Pulev couldnt land anything…but he landed alot more as the fight wore on. Chisora landed some good shots but also kept backing into corner while Pulev teed off on him. I thought Chisora looked slow and groggy as fight went on..like if he was hit by the right shot he would get ko’d…but he did the Chisora thing and fought back hard. I actually could have seen the fight go to Pulev too…because he never slowed down and threw alot of punches and took rd 11 and I would say 12 was even. Chisora landed some heavy shots but Pulev had the volume. Good body work by Chisora as well.Very good fight to watch and both guys laid it all out.