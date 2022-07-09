In an exciting clash between former heavyweight contenders, hometown hero Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Kubrat Pulev (29-3, 14 KOs) to claim the WBA international title on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Chisora came out with an aggressive body attack while Pulev operated from outside with combinations. Chisora had a big round seven and Pulev went back to the corner with blood streaming from a cut over his left eye. Pulev staggered Chisora in round eight, but DelBoy, always the most dangerous when he’s hurt, somehow fired back. Toe-to-toe action in round nine with both landing big shots. Pulev outworked Chisora in round eleven, but Chisora landed the most eye-catching shots in round twelve. Scores were 116-112 Pulev, 116-112, 116-114 Chisora. Chisora reversed a three-fight losing streak and avenged a split decision loss to Pulev six years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...