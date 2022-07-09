A rematch and WBA super welterweight eliminator between Israil Madrimov (8-0-1, 6 KOs) and Michel Soro (35-3-2, 24 KOs) ended in a technical draw after Soro was cut by an unintentional headbutt at :5 of round three on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Madrimov rattled Soro in round two, but the premature end prevented a clear conclusion. The cut didn’t seem that bad. This rematch was ordered after Madrimov got a controversial referee’s stoppage in their first fight.

Unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) steamrolled late sub Chris Healey (9-10, 2 KOs) in less than two rounds. Wardley dropped Healy in round one and blasted him to the canvas again 40 seconds into round two to end it.

Unbeaten super welterweight Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Lukasz Maciec (28-5-1, 5 KOs) over ten workmanlike rounds to claim the vacant WBA international title. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-93.

Unbeaten female super bantamweight Ramla Ali (6-0, 1 KO) outpointed Agustina Rojas (6-2, 0 KOs) over eight rounds. Score was 80-72.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres (3-0, 1 KO) outpointed Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-4, 2 KOs) over eight rounds by a score of 80-72.

Super bantamweight Yousuf Ibrahim (2-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Francisco Rodriguez (1-7, 1 KO) over four rounds 40-36.