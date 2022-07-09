By Ron Jackson

Ronald Malindi retained the South African bantamweight title for the fourth time when he beat the number one contender Rofhiwa Nemushungwa on a 12 round split decision at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Friday night. Judges Ben Ncapai and Siya Mani scored it 115-114 and 117-115 for Malindi and judge Simon Mokadi handed in a card of 115-114 for Nemushungwa.

There was very little in it through most of the rounds as both fighters threw punches to the head and body. However, some ringsiders were of the opinion that the challenger had done enough to edge it and take the title.

UNDERCARD

Arniel Lubisi won the vacant Mpumalanga bantamweight title when the referee stopped his fight against Mthobisi Nkosi in the fourth round. The time was 1:20.

In a scheduled 12 round bout for the WBF Intercontinental junior featherweight title, South Africa’s Thatho Bonokoane retained the belt on a 12th round stoppage against the southpaw Filipino Jhaleel Payao. The time was 1 minute 52 seconds.

In a woman’s bout, Katie Healy from Wolverhampton, England won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) junior featherweight belt on a ten round points decision over South Africa’s Matshidiso Mokebisi.