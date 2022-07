Weights from Philadelphia Edward Vazquez 128.8 vs. Jose Argel 127.2

Damon Allen 135.1 vs. Oscar Barajas 136.2

DeAndre Pettus 160.5 vs. Chukka Wills 163

Isaiah Johnson 141.6 vs. Rondale Hubbert 145.7

Boimah Karmo 152.7 vs. Daniel Jiles 151

Famous Wilson 162.7 vs. Vincent Randall 157.9

Najeem Johns 141 vs. Darryl Chamberlain 134.2 Venue: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Venue: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com, 1st Bell: 7 PM ET

