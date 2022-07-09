Undefeated lightweight Keyshawn Davis has been forced to withdraw from his July 15 co-feature against Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra due to an illness that interrupted his training camp. Davis (5-0, 4 KOs), a U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will return this fall. The new eight-round co-feature will see Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) step in against Valtierra underneath the Arnold Barboza Jr.-Danielito Zorrilla junior welterweight main event at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. Muratalla was previously scheduled to fight on the undercard.

