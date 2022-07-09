Undefeated lightweight Keyshawn Davis has been forced to withdraw from his July 15 co-feature against Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra due to an illness that interrupted his training camp. Davis (5-0, 4 KOs), a U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will return this fall. The new eight-round co-feature will see Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) step in against Valtierra underneath the Arnold Barboza Jr.-Danielito Zorrilla junior welterweight main event at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. Muratalla was previously scheduled to fight on the undercard.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Illness can punch
what’s the illness? fear lol