Showtime PPV released quotes from Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., son of the legendary former two-time heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman, who clash in an eight round cruiserweight bout on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The PPV telacast also features unified female featherweight champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano against Brenda “La Pumita” Carabajal, plus unbeaten super welterweight Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) and unbeaten lightweight Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) against opponents to be named.

Jake Paul: “Fury fumbled the bag for the second time in a row and went into hiding, so I’m going to step up, again, and take on a new opponent on short notice. Nothing but respect for Hasim Rahman Jr., a professional heavyweight boxer with a 12-1 record who comes from a legendary boxing family. He’s bigger, he’s stronger and he’s more experienced. But guess what? I’m crazier. I’m raising the stakes and on August 6, I will get my respect under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.”

Hasim Rahman Jr: “Jake Paul and I sparred two years ago and let’s just say I took it easy on the kid. August 6 is not a sparring session. I am going to separate him from God’s conscience. My name is Hasim Rahman Jr., and I am going to knock out Jake Paul. Period.”