After bringing live professional boxing back to Atlantic City last March following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (31-5-1, 13 KOs) is once again returning to the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on August 20. However, this time, in addition to serving as promoter, Cornflake will also be lacing up the gloves and stepping inside the ring to compete in the eight-round main event (opponent TBD).

“I’m just glad to finally be back. Depression is real and mental health is a SOB. It’s time for me to get back to the top,” said LaManna, who is fighting for the 20th time in the resort town, and second appearance at Boardwalk Hall.

The co-main event will feature undefeated bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (11-0, 5KOs) against Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (9-2, 4KOs) for the NABO Latino title.