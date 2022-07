Magsayo, Vargas make weight Mark Magsayo 125.5 vs. Rey Vargas 125.5

(WBC featherweight title)



Brandon Figueroa 126 vs. Carlos Castro 124.5

(WBC featherweight eliminator)



Frank Martin 137.5 vs. Jackson Marinez 138

Ramon Cardenas 118.25 vs. Michell Banquez 117.5

Rashidi Ellis 153.5 vs. Jose Marrufo 146.25 Venue: The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime, Facebook/YouTube Francis, Beltran make weight

