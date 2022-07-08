Cesar Francis 140 vs. Ray Beltran 138.4
(NABO super lightweight title)
Christian Thun 278.4 vs. Curtis Harper 262.6
Brandon Glanton 200 vs. Deshon Webster 200.4
Julio Solis 134.6 vs. Emiliano Garcia 130
Marques Valle 153.6 vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa ??
Dominic Valle 128.6 vs. Manuel Guzman 129.8
Venue: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida
Promoter: ProBox
TV: ProBox TV
Beltran, during his peak, was a solid fighter utilizing basic skills. Beltran’s power would be sneaky at times and catch some fighters off guard. Props to him for making this appearance in this fight. However, his better days are behind him. May he proceed with caution to protect his health.
I am sad to see him return. He was a favorite fighter of mine. A fan always got their money’s worth in his fights.
Damn that guy is fit. He has an 8 pack