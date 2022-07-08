Francis, Beltran make weight Cesar Francis 140 vs. Ray Beltran 138.4

(NABO super lightweight title) Christian Thun 278.4 vs. Curtis Harper 262.6

Brandon Glanton 200 vs. Deshon Webster 200.4

Julio Solis 134.6 vs. Emiliano Garcia 130

Marques Valle 153.6 vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa ??

Dominic Valle 128.6 vs. Manuel Guzman 129.8 Venue: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

Venue: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

TV: ProBox TV

