Dereck Chisora 258.25 vs. Kubrat Pulev 250
(WBA International heavyweight title)
Israil Madrimov 153.75 vs. Michel Soro 153.75
(WBA super welterweight eliminator)
Felix Cash 160 vs. Vaughn Alexander 158.75
Fabio Wardley 238 vs. TBA
Caoimhin Agyarko 153.75 vs. Lukasz Maciec 154
Ramla Ali 123 vs. Agustina Rojas 122.25
Yousuf Ibrahim 120.1 vs. Francisco Rodriguez 121.1
Solomon Dacres 230 vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola ??
Venue: O2 Arena, London, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Most looking forward to Madrimov – Soro 2 on this card. So happy they got that one out of Uzbekistan.