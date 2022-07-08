Chisora-Pulev weights from London Dereck Chisora 258.25 vs. Kubrat Pulev 250

(WBA International heavyweight title)



Israil Madrimov 153.75 vs. Michel Soro 153.75

(WBA super welterweight eliminator)



Felix Cash 160 vs. Vaughn Alexander 158.75

Fabio Wardley 238 vs. TBA

Caoimhin Agyarko 153.75 vs. Lukasz Maciec 154

Ramla Ali 123 vs. Agustina Rojas 122.25

Yousuf Ibrahim 120.1 vs. Francisco Rodriguez 121.1

Solomon Dacres 230 vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola ?? Venue: O2 Arena, London, England

Promoter: Matchroom

Taylor targets Catterall rematch or move to welter

