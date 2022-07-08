July 8, 2022
Boxing News

Taylor targets Catterall rematch or move to welter

Formerly undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor, who still holds the IBF and WBO belts, wants a rematch with Jack Catterall after his controversial win over Catterall in February. Taylor told Sky Sports that if the Catterall rematch can’t be made, he’s moving up in weight. “I’m not hanging around,” he said. “I’ll be moving to welterweight and trying to chase fights up there.”

Taylor also stated, that his feat of becoming the first unified champion from the UK wasn’t appreciated. “I became undisputed world champion and it got ignored!” He added that he had a lack of motivation for the Catterall fight and was a shadow of himself in that fight.

