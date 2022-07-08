On July 29, WBC #13-ranked middleweight Amilcar “El Pety” Vidal (15-0. 12 KOs) will return to his hometown of Montevideo, Uruguay, to defend his WBC Latin title for the second time against Gabriel Omar “El Loco” Díaz (12-3-0, 4 KOs). The ten-rounder will headline card without fans in attendance at Alberto Isabella’s American Box Gym in Montevideo and televised live by TyC Sports (Latin America), TV Ciudad (Uruguay) and Estrella TV (United States).

In the night’s ten-round co-main event, three-time world title challenger David “El Severo” Carmona (22-9-5, 9 KOs) and Alex “El Peque” Santiago (25-3-5, 13 KOs) will meet for the Mexican bantamweight championship. This bout marks the first time a Mexican national title has been disputed outside Mexico.