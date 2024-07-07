Unbeaten WBC #3, IBF #4, WBO #5 lightweight and Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) dominated Miguel Madueño (31-3, 28 KOs) over ten rounds. The game Madueno battled hard to the end, but Davis was too fast and two sharp for him. Scores were 99-91 3x.
Another impressive performance for lightweight phenom Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs), who knocked out veteran Luis “Popeye” Lebron (20-6-1, 13 KOs) in round three. Mason dropped Lebron twice in round two and the bout was waved off after more punishment in round three. Time was 1:18.
Lebron looked like he had gone 6-7 hard rounds after the second.
Mason must continue staying grounded and moving forward with good boxing victories. Mason is off to a very solid start.
However, similar to Stevenson, Mason has to also stay alert when opponents throw those short, quick, linear right hands.
I will keep my eyes open for this fighter.
Davis better keep his eyes open against Madueno!!!
Mason brought the heat and looked impressive. Davis dominated, but Madueno had some moments. Didn’t like the fact that Davis seemed to be committing the same fouls as Madueno, but they were catching him. He gave him good rounds against a different type fighter. Like those combos by Davis. Respect at the end.
Davis earned a wonderful victory against a super tough Madueno. Madueno presented Davis with power punches, high pressure, rough housing and a great chin – a solid test for Davis. Davis’ jabs to Madueno’s gut/head were real solid. Madueno needs to use his jabs more to set up his bombs, but he will continue presenting issues for any fighter.
I want to see a little more conditioning from Davis because I wonder what would have occurred if Madueno has 12 rounds.
A very nice win for Davis. Davis must continue staying grounded and staying hungry for future boxing glory.