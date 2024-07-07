Unbeaten WBC #3, IBF #4, WBO #5 lightweight and Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) dominated Miguel Madueño (31-3, 28 KOs) over ten rounds. The game Madueno battled hard to the end, but Davis was too fast and two sharp for him. Scores were 99-91 3x.

Another impressive performance for lightweight phenom Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs), who knocked out veteran Luis “Popeye” Lebron (20-6-1, 13 KOs) in round three. Mason dropped Lebron twice in round two and the bout was waved off after more punishment in round three. Time was 1:18.