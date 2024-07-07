Super middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over two-time world champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) on Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Mosley pulled away to a 99-91, 99-91, 100-90 nod against the 37-year-old Jacobs, who appeared to have lost a step.

Unbeaten lightweight Amado “AFV” Vargas (11-0, 5 KOs), son of former champion Fernando Vargas, scored a sixth round TKO against Sean Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs), brother of Ryan Garcia. Garcia came in three pounds heavy, but when not showboating Vargas won every minute of every round, dropping Garcia in round four with an uppercut. Ryan Garcia was removed from ringside by security.