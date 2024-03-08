WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas (36-1-1, 22 KOs) barely kept his title with a twelve round draw against #1 contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs) The lanky Vargas towered over the 5’2 Ball and dominated the first six rounds. Ball rocked Vargas in round seven, then dropped him in round eight and again in round eleven. In the end, judges had it 114-112 Vargas, 116-110 Ball, 113-113.

