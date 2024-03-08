WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas (36-1-1, 22 KOs) barely kept his title with a twelve round draw against #1 contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs) The lanky Vargas towered over the 5’2 Ball and dominated the first six rounds. Ball rocked Vargas in round seven, then dropped him in round eight and again in round eleven. In the end, judges had it 114-112 Vargas, 116-110 Ball, 113-113.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Intriguing fight. Vargas boxed well but Ball kept coming and eventually made a dent. A draw seems about right.
I had 5 dollars left at casino and put them for a draw so I think I won $70
Lol
Oh oh, time for a an immediate rematch. Let’s see how both fighters make adjustments and after learning their boxing styles, which fighter has more confidence in an immediate rematch.
Boxing judges at their worst again. Ball won the last 6 rounds easily including the 2 knockdowns and a couple of the early ones too. He should be the new champion but each to their own on how others saw it.
The one judge agreed with you as there score was 116-110. I did not see the first 6 rounds, and did give Vargas the 9th. I therefore had it a draw. But if Ball one one of the 6 beginning rounds, then he should be new champ. Mcguiiggan did give Vargas the first 6.
Where did they get this referee from ?, this is the worst I have ever watched, the first knockdown was preceeded by a push, should have not counted, Nick Ball numerous fould and the only time the referee warned him was when Ball dropped Vargas to the canvas.
Looks like a lot of us saw this fight differently. When they called it a draw and the scorecards were all over the place I pretty much figured the rest of the card was screwed.
The only plus is if AJ / Ngannou go the distance AJ is going to be the nod no matter what. I still think Ngannou beat Fury, but I can see the debate.
I don’t think Zhang and Parker will go the distance.
After realizing the remaining matches I realized the scorecards shouldn’t matter, but I think Ball won his fight. There are debates on the knock downs, but that’s not something for the judges to debate.
Ball got robbed. Vargas is Manny’s boy so of course he wasn’t losing a decision.
Ball sure is a dirty fighter. He threw him down and pushed him down several times. Also used his forearm and hit behind the head. Funny Ball fans don’t mention that
El vergas lost! He won 7 rounds, little man won the last 5 clearly plus the KO’s made the difference! Rematch immediaeltely! Great fight but, terrible desicion!
Drop him once and was gifted the first one.