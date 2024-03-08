Madrimov defeats Kurbanov for WBA 154lb title In a clash for the vacant WBA super welterweight title formerly held by Jermell Charlo, WBA #1 Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over WBA #2 Magomed Kurbanov (25-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Madrimov staggered Kurbanov in round five and got a quick referee’s stoppage with a vicious follow-up. Time was 2:20. Vargas dropped twice, retains WBC title with draw Early Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

