In a clash for the vacant WBA super welterweight title formerly held by Jermell Charlo, WBA #1 Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over WBA #2 Magomed Kurbanov (25-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Madrimov staggered Kurbanov in round five and got a quick referee’s stoppage with a vicious follow-up. Time was 2:20.
Madrimov was hugely impressive.
Just watched this fight. Israil “The Dream” Madrimov is going to be a problem for anyone at 154. Tszyu wanted the smoke. He may have more on his hands then he imagined with this guy.
Uggh missed this cuz of stupid kids homework! Gonna look for the highlights later
Looked just like a regular fight to me. He had him hurt, but I think it was too quick of a stoppage. Nothing tells me that madrimov can beat tsyzu. Nothing. Good fighter, yes, but no where near elite.
I’m not shocked by this. Kurbanov hasn’t quite got the hang of the shoulder roll he uses and Madrimov broke through it pretty easily.
The russian fighter doesn’t have defense, he fights with hands too low.
Everybody cannot perfect the shoulder roll, you need superb reflexes. The Russian was too heavily muscled and stiff for that type of defense. That’s like Beterbiev doing the shoulder roll. Stoppage was way too quick. Kurbanov never went down and was not out on his feet.