Unbeaten lightweight Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KOs) put a four round beating on European champion Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs). Gwynne’s corner finally threw in the towel. Time 2:46.
Unbeaten heavyweight Justis Huni (9-0, 4 KOs) had to work hard to win a ten round unanimous decision over Kevin Lerena (30-3, 14 KOs). Lerena almost pulled it out when he rocked Huni in round ten, but Huni made it to the final bell. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 98-92.
Super welterweight Louis Greene (17-4, 11 KOs) demolished previously unbeaten Jack McGann (9-1-1, 6 KOs) in the first round. A right hand laid out McGann after 1:29 of action. One-hitter quitter.
Cruiserweight prospect Roman Fury (4-0, 1 KO), brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won a 39-37 four round decision over Martin Svarc (2-1, 1 KO)
Unbeaten local super lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0, 1 KO) outpointed Christian Lopez Flores (14-36-2, 12 KOs) over six rounds. Scored 60-54.
Unbeaten heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round KO against Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs)
Greene made a fan out of me. Along with that big right hand (over a REALLY lazy jab by McGann), the way he spoke afterwards – sounded like a really nice person who didn’t at all mind paying his dues to get where he is.
Paying your dues, is to be respected in all walks of life. Sports, employment, everything.
He sounded great, Killa. The guy asked if it was great to come back after what happened to him in his last fight and he said, “nothing happened” in that last fight. He lost the fight, but he gave everything he had and everyone said it was one of the best fights of the year. Said everyone counted him out because of his four losses, but no one wanted to talk about his 16 wins. Confident, but not cocky and super easy to root for.
Huni’s chin could be a problem for him going forward.
As well as his defense. He was getting tagged repeatedly by Andrew Tabiti as well.
Lerena nearly nearly got Huni. Lerena is too small for a hw and so too Huni.
Got to agree about the heavyweight division. Perhaps the powers to be should have a super heavyweight division, heavyweight (piss off the Bridger weight crap) division,then cruiserweight.
Today’s “heavyweights” are so much bigger than yesteryear !
Just a thought.
Could Madrimov have looked any better? Holy smoke, he looks tough.
Commentary and reffing in this Vargas-Ball fight is shameful