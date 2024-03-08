Unbeaten lightweight Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KOs) put a four round beating on European champion Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs). Gwynne’s corner finally threw in the towel. Time 2:46.

Unbeaten heavyweight Justis Huni (9-0, 4 KOs) had to work hard to win a ten round unanimous decision over Kevin Lerena (30-3, 14 KOs). Lerena almost pulled it out when he rocked Huni in round ten, but Huni made it to the final bell. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 98-92.

Super welterweight Louis Greene (17-4, 11 KOs) demolished previously unbeaten Jack McGann (9-1-1, 6 KOs) in the first round. A right hand laid out McGann after 1:29 of action. One-hitter quitter.

Cruiserweight prospect Roman Fury (4-0, 1 KO), brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won a 39-37 four round decision over Martin Svarc (2-1, 1 KO)

Unbeaten local super lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0, 1 KO) outpointed Christian Lopez Flores (14-36-2, 12 KOs) over six rounds. Scored 60-54.

Unbeaten heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round KO against Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs)