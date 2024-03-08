WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) and former super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) hosted a press conference today to promote their 12-round cruiserweight clash for Goulamirian’s world title. The event is taking place on March 30 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California and broadcast live on DAZN.

Arsen Goulamirian: “I am excited to fight for the first time in the U.S. and partner with Abel Sanchez once again. It’s a great opportunity because this division is not very popular in the United States, and we get to draw attention to it. I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity. It is going to be a great fight. I am not like Bivol, and I will stop him.”

Zurdo Ramirez: “First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity. Thank you to Golden Boy and my team for getting me here. It is an honor to be able to be the main event at YouTube Theater, and make a statement and potentially become a legend. This is my motivation. Thank you to team Arsen for taking this fight and giving me opportunity to fight for a title.”