By Damien St.Pierre

Bayou Fighting Championship Boxing and Brawlin N’ Nawlins will host “BFC Boxing 2”, a night of professional boxing on Friday, March 15 at the Mel Ott Center in Gretna, Louisiana. The event is headlined by undefeated Mississippi heavyweight Travorus “Bear ”Barnes (4-0) matching up against Duke “The Nuke” Sensley of New Orleans who will make his professional boxing debut. The bout will be the main event of the night and is scheduled for 6 rounds.

Barnes, who represents the New Orleans Boxing Club holds a 4-0 record and has 3 knockouts to his credit but has not fought since a decision victory over Kennan Hickman (6-7-1) in January 2022

Although Sensley is making his pro-boxing debut he is no stranger to combat sports as he posts an unbeaten record in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship organization and has multiple mixed martial bouts under his belt.

In the co-feature of the night, New Orleans fan favorite Jacob Yamazato (2-0) will put his unbeaten record on the line against debuting William Hudson. Both of Yamazato’s bouts have ended in the opening round via knockout.

Hard hitting and undefeated Deron Isom (4-0) of New Orleans is also scheduled to be in action.

Covington, LA’s Victor Pardis (1-0) is slated to take the ring for the first time since 2022, he will face Justice Lamperez who will make his professional boxing debut.

Raheem Webb (2-0) a Louisiana native is slated to face Milton Banks (1-3) of Conroe, Texas in a 4 round welterweight bout.

Heavyweight Julio Mendoza (3-1) of Palm Coast, FL will be in action against Kenner, LA’s Bayardo Garcia (1-1) in a 4 round bout.

Junior Pizzati (3-1) returns to Louisiana after 2 bouts in Colombia. Pizzati is looking to rebound from his lone defeat in his last outing. He is scheduled to face Marco Antinio Lara (debut) in a 4 round bout contested at 118lbs.

Rounding out the card will be MMA veteran Junior Maranhoa who will be in action in a 4 round middleweight bout.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 504-810-2101 or by visiting www.bayoufc.com. Doors will open at 6:00PM with the first bout of the night starting at 7:00PM. This is an all ages show.