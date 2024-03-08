Former middleweight title challenger Steven ‘Bang Bang’ Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) destroyed Steve Rolls (22-4, 12 KOs) in the first round at the sold out Montreal Casino in the latest chapter of the Quebec-Ontario rivalry. A series of shots crumpled Rolls on the ropes and the bout was stopped. The bout lasted 65 seconds.

Unbeaten super middleweight Osleys ‘El Tornado’ Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a first round knockout over Marcelo ‘El Terrible’ Coceres (32-7-1, 18 KOs). A left hook to the head finished Coceres.

In a clash for the vacant WBC female heavyweight title, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Abril Vidal (10-2, 4 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93 for Lepage-Joanisse and 96-94 for Vidal.

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian junior welterweight Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs) knocked out Cristian Palma (33-14-2, 7 KOs) with a body shot in round three. Time was 3:00.

Other Results:

Luis Santana KO2 Emiliano Garcia (lightweight)

Mehmet Unal W8 Facundo Galovar (light heavyweight)

Jhon Orobio TKO2 Cristian Gonzalez (lightweight)

Wilkens Mathieu TKO2 Patrik Fiala (light heavyweight)