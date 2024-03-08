Former middleweight title challenger Steven ‘Bang Bang’ Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) destroyed Steve Rolls (22-4, 12 KOs) in the first round at the sold out Montreal Casino in the latest chapter of the Quebec-Ontario rivalry. A series of shots crumpled Rolls on the ropes and the bout was stopped. The bout lasted 65 seconds.
Unbeaten super middleweight Osleys ‘El Tornado’ Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a first round knockout over Marcelo ‘El Terrible’ Coceres (32-7-1, 18 KOs). A left hook to the head finished Coceres.
In a clash for the vacant WBC female heavyweight title, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Abril Vidal (10-2, 4 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93 for Lepage-Joanisse and 96-94 for Vidal.
Unbeaten 2016 Olympian junior welterweight Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs) knocked out Cristian Palma (33-14-2, 7 KOs) with a body shot in round three. Time was 3:00.
Other Results:
Luis Santana KO2 Emiliano Garcia (lightweight)
Mehmet Unal W8 Facundo Galovar (light heavyweight)
Jhon Orobio TKO2 Cristian Gonzalez (lightweight)
Wilkens Mathieu TKO2 Patrik Fiala (light heavyweight)
That was a vicious knockout! He got caught in the ropes and Butler just unloaded! I thought Rolls would win this fight but, with as week as middleweight is, Butler may see himself to another title shot and, at 39, may be the end of the line for Rolls. I always did like Rolls.
Yes, besides the ropes, I think a couple of the hooks kept rolls from going through the ropes. He never saw that right hand right on his chin. I think you are right, he may get another shot in that division.
You’re right, he didn’t see it at all. Actually looked like Rolls had his hand up, blocking his own view of the shot. This will definitely get him back in someone’s rankings. I think Butler – Mosley Jr. might be a good fight. Winner of that would surely get a title shot.
160 used to such a marquee division. Seems like it holds the same honor as cruiserweights now .