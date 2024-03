Weights from Managua, Nicaragua Azael “Candelilla” Villar 107 vs. Jairo “El Leñador” Noriega 107.2

(WBO Latino jr flyweight title) Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega 107 vs. Yanissa “Reckless” Castrellon 107

Harvin Aguirre 146.2 vs. Josue Alvarado 145

Gerardo “Chocolate” Sanchez 104.6 vs. Edwin “Canito” Cano 104.2

Michael “Hitman” Carmona 104.6 vs. Tomas Villar 104

Jeffrey Gonzalez 221 vs. Harris Vargas 255.2

Richard Fernandez Jr 115 vs. Samuel Perez 112.6

Moises Mora 125 vs. Emmanuel Ordoñez 125

Miguel Estrada 109.8 vs. Bagner De Leon Lopez 108 Venue: Pharaoh’s Casino, Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: All Star Boxing

