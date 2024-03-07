45-year-old ring legend Manny Pacquiao and Conor Benn were both on hand in Riydah, Saudi Arabia at today’s Knockout Chaos weigh-in. The teams of Pacman and Benn are close to finalizing a bout between the two in the Middle East Boxing Mecca (which is about 500 miles east of the religious Mecca).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
What the hell is going on today? This, for me, is absolutely terrible for Benn if it happens. They were talking about him fighting Tank and Devin Haney and Eubank and Danny Garcia and he ends up with old Manny. Stop it!
So we have Paul vs Tyson and now this? Perhaps Canelo will choose Leonard for May? Unless of course Duran is available!! LOL!!!
Totally absurd.
Nooooo
Hopefully it’s just an exhibition.
Pac needs to stay retired.
– Agree w/SteveG.
– Manny needs to stay retired.
Why the greats continue to fight after their prime?
Is it because, they are broke?
Is it because they missed the applause as Sugar Ray Leornard once said?
Benn will win convincingly
Why o why do we need to see this
This is an old story with some ex-champions. Usually, some years post retirement they return to be beaten handily by a top level opponent. It seems that this is what’s needed for them to be convinced to permanently hang ’em up.
Cmon pacman pleaseeeeeeee don’t do that