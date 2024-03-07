Ngannou 20 lbs. heavier than Joshua Anthony Joshua 252.4 vs. Francis Ngannou 272.6



Zhilei Zhang 291.6 vs. Joseph Parker 247.6

(WBO interim heavyweight title)



Rey Vargas 125 vs. Nick Ball 126

(WBC featherweight title)



Israil Madrimov 153.6 vs. Magomed Kurbanov 153.6

(WBA super welterweight title)



Mark Chamberlain 134.6 vs. Gavin Gwynne 134.6

Jack McGann 153.4 vs. Louis Greene 153.2

Justis Huni 243.2 vs. Kevin Lerena 232.4

Roman Fury 224 vs. Martin Svarc 225.6

Ziyad Almaayouf 144.4 vs. Christian Lopez Flores 142

Andrii Novytskyi 239.4 vs. Juan Torres 255.6 Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Matchroom/Queensberry

TV: DAZN PPV

