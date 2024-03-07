Anthony Joshua 252.4 vs. Francis Ngannou 272.6
Zhilei Zhang 291.6 vs. Joseph Parker 247.6
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Rey Vargas 125 vs. Nick Ball 126
(WBC featherweight title)
Israil Madrimov 153.6 vs. Magomed Kurbanov 153.6
(WBA super welterweight title)
Mark Chamberlain 134.6 vs. Gavin Gwynne 134.6
Jack McGann 153.4 vs. Louis Greene 153.2
Justis Huni 243.2 vs. Kevin Lerena 232.4
Roman Fury 224 vs. Martin Svarc 225.6
Ziyad Almaayouf 144.4 vs. Christian Lopez Flores 142
Andrii Novytskyi 239.4 vs. Juan Torres 255.6
Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Matchroom/Queensberry
TV: DAZN PPV
Big Bang vs Parker is a 50/50 toss up.
Big Bang is MUCH smarter, sharper, and skilled than Wilder. Big Bang would knock Wilder out. Just like he knocked out Joe Joyce. Against Parker, he will have issues. If Parker gets tagged, it’s night night. Parker has to fight the perfect fight to win. I am not sure if he can do it. I look forward to reading about it tomorrow, since I refuse to buy this card.
Not because zhang is better than wilder it means he will win
He will win I’m just telling that boxing has not logistic
Trust me. Zhang is much better than Wilder is. But because of the right hand and who Wilder is, I would PAY to see Zhang vs Wilder over Zhang vs Parker.
I think Wilder should fight Joe Joyce next. The loser goes home.
Since Jared “Baby Cakes” Anderson is likely to go to prison, we can no longer include him in the picture.
Yea zhang is better than wilder but not because of that he will win
If zhang wins if because he did a better fight not because he is better than wilder
What I paid for the card (via DAZN) is great value for money. By my count there 5 very good matchups.
“What I paid for the card (via DAZN) is great value for money.”
– If you spent $35 one time for an Amazon Fire Stick, you will never spend any $$ on PPV ever again……
Promoting illegal behaviour i.e. theft of copyrighted broadcasts. Good on you mate. Actually pathetic.
The last time I trusted a firestick for a big fight it failed miserably, they were shutting down illegal feeds all night.
That is a good fight. Hard to pick a winner. Another 50/50 fight that could go either way.
Justis Huni 243.2 vs. Kevin Lerena 232.4
Lerena almost beat DDD. Huni is not all that and a bag of chips. Hard to say. Going with Huni on a hunch.
“Zhilei Zhang 291.6”
– Wondering if this is the heaviest weight for Big Bang….
He will be slow… Fatigue at the end…
I think Zhou has had a little too much of pork fried rice, kungpau chicken and shrimp.
I don’t know how nick ball is gona manage Vargas height ???