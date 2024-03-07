It was announced that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) will face 57-year-old former heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) in a boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will air on Netflix. It’s not determined whether the bout will be an official fight or an exhibition.

Paul is coming off two first round KOs against little-known pro boxers. Tyson last fought in 2005, and had a 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

BetOnline (www.betonline.ag) has listed Paul as a 3:1 favorite.

Jake Paul -300 (1/3)

Mike Tyson +240 (12/5)

Note: This event is not a PPV. It will be free to all 260 million Netflix subscribers.