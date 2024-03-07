It was announced that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) will face 57-year-old former heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) in a boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will air on Netflix. It’s not determined whether the bout will be an official fight or an exhibition.
Paul is coming off two first round KOs against little-known pro boxers. Tyson last fought in 2005, and had a 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.
BetOnline (www.betonline.ag) has listed Paul as a 3:1 favorite.
Jake Paul -300 (1/3)
Mike Tyson +240 (12/5)
Note: This event is not a PPV. It will be free to all 260 million Netflix subscribers.
What the literal Fuark?
Lol this clown is lucky he’s fighting a 57 yr old and not a prime Mike however there would be zero chance this type of circus attraction would have even been mentioned this is how LOW boxing has become today.
I still say a 57 yr old or even a 67 yr old Tyson ends this fight when he chooses and with a one punch knockout! Geez we’re talking about a YouTuber here, to call him a club fighter would be flattering
And the circus keeps rolling on…
I hope Mike knock’s him out cold.
Have the ambulance ready, Jake is going to need it
I don’t know … Tyson is almost 60. Your punch resistance plummets after 50. Nobody Tyson’s age should be in a legit boxing match.
I hope Mike Tyson kick his azz
If it’s an exhibition, fine. Let them make their money on this…. thing. HOPEFULLY, no one thinks that it is a good idea to have a 27 year old fight a [by then] 58 year old who has not had a fight in almost twenty years, in an actual, legit competition.
Mike is a natural fighter and has that killer instinct. No way this little brat comes close to making it a fight.
I hope that you’re trolling, Don (and it’s fine if you are). I hope that you don’t truly believe that. The man’s almost SIXTY years old.
Agreed… this is a spectacle, not a fight. I doubt Mike could even get sanctioned for a real, actual professional fight. Both guys will get paid a bunch of money and it likely will be a dull, barely watchable main event.
I didn’t even think about that, Brainchild. That’s a really good point. Most likely they couldn’t even get it sanctioned as anything besides an exhibition.
Casuals on both sides will go into an over heated frenzy. If you gotta have this money maker then Texas should go with a feel-good exhibition. Too much can go wrong with a fight between an old heavyweight champ who was knocked out in 3 of his last 4 pro matches while way back in his 30’s versus a fledgling not top 100 cruiserweight.
“BetOnline (www.betonline.ag) has listed Paul as a 3:1 favorite.”
– And the “fix” is in.
– Tyson could really close down this circus act if he really wanted to……
I’d love to see Tyson knock this pretender out !!!
It keeps getting crazier and crazier! Yes Tyson is in great shape, and he looks awesome in all these little vids you see him hitting the mitts and bag work, but getting in the ring is a different story. The body changes drastically at 58! That age is just a number saying is bs! It’s no accident you have never seen an athlete in any sport still competitive beyond the age of maybe 48? Firat Aslan is still world ranked at 53 years old, but who is he really fighting? There is some really bad competition in Europe (and the US of course) Tyson really looked like an old man when he fought Roy Jones in 2020. I hate to admit it, but I think Jake Paul actually wins this one, maybe even seriously hurts Tyson. I highly doubt this fight will even happen. If it does, I will definitely watch!
Stop with this shit.
The powers that be will fix this fight to appeal to the Tik Tok 9-16 year olds, who are the only audience to which this circus act appeals. Jake Paul has never been in a “real fight.” and Tyson has no business being in a boxing ring anymore. Too much money to be made for this to end on a blitz for either side. Expect a draw. The only way, given boxing’s current state that this WTF crap stops, is someone refusing to follow the script and getting killed in the ring. (I am referring to a YouTuber who wants to box.) In my many decades in the business, back when I was growing up and boxing was , (for the most part, ), this kind of garbage would never see the light of day.
Boxing continuing its decline. I’m guessing the WBC will have a special belt made. Tyson didn’t even hurt Roy Jones in their exhibition 4 years ago and Roy has a chin as sturdy as a chip. I can’t stand Jake Paul but he’s just to young for Tyson.
Roy couldn’t breathe after their fight.
Tyson didn’t throw any head shots mostly body shots. He could have dropped a punchy has been Jones at any point. Notice how Jones kept clutching his sides after bout. I Know he was in pain. It was fixed before hand that’s why it was declared a draw. Normally an exhibition doesn’t get judged. You can’t always expect a Tyson fight to end in a KO . Plus if you think Roy won this one you should consider watched more than one fight a year.
Logan Paul is fighting Pinklon Thomas on the undercard with KSi against ‘Bonecrusher’ Smith as the show opener and Freddie Flintoff squaring off against Tyrell Biggs as the curtain call…..
What happened to the road of becoming a legit boxer?
While disrespectful for Paul to call out a 57 year old Tyson. Everyone ages differently. If you don’t lose it, you lose it. You also have to have the mindset as well. I’m 52, 6’0 200 lbs, active, and I still believe that I could whoop plenty of 20-30-and 40 year old’s out there. Mike Tyson’s 57 is not many of y’all’s 57. Satchell Paige was 59 when he last pitched in the Big Leagues, Tom Brady was 45 and could still play in the NFL at a high level at 46, Bernard Hopkins was 51, Jack Johnson fought until he was 60, Vince Carter was 43 when he retired from the NBA, and still dunks with authority at 47, and Lebron is still a top 10 basketball player in the world at 40. The two major Presidential candidates are in their 80’s and we all know the fabulous job that they have done in their position.
– Tyson smokes weed every day.
– He even has his own cannabis brand “Tyson 2.0”.
– Not sure what shape he can be in……
The last thing to go is the power and Tyson (surely on TRT) would still hit hard enough to knock Paul tf out. He will also outweigh Jake by about 40 pounds and obviously is a former heavyweight champion. He would tire quickly though so I’m not sure here.
Good fight. I hope it’s for real and not an exhibition. Tyson is always dangerous. (he held back on Roy Jones Jr.) and Jake is a legit prospect, young and deadly. Talk all the smack you want but all you will tune in!
Lol!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s another BS scripted exhibition bout. Just like when Mike faced Roy Jones . Hard pass
sure, why not…
let’s see them make alot
of money