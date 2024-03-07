By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® sat down with (3) veterans of combat sports, HOF referees Kenny Bayless and Robert Byrd plus top UFC / MMA ref Mark Smith, to discuss a new show they are putting together which will give a behind the scenes look of their sport from a referee’s point of view that will include a mix of highlights, education and interviews with celebrities and analysts. Here we discussed several topics including their background and mentors, cross-over fights and the challenges of being the 3rd man in the ring/cage and making the right call when the lights are brightest and much more with these three great combat sports referees.