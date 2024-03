Weights from Montreal Steven Butler 160 vs. Steve Rolls 159

Osleys Iglesias 168.9 vs. Marcelo Coceres 166.5

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse 173.3 vs. Abril Argentina Vidal 170.7

Artur Biyarslanov 142 vs. Cristian Palma 141

Luis Santana 136.9 vs. Emiliano Martin Garcia 135.3

Mehmet Unal 177.7 vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar 176.4

Jhon Orobio 134.3 vs. Cristian Rodrigo Gonzalez 133.9

Wilkens Mathieu 171.2 vs., Patrik Fiala 171.1 Venue: Cabaret du Casino de Montréal

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+ Rocha returns March 30 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.