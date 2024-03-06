Former WBO #1 welterweight contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) will take on Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) in the co-feature for the clash between WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) on March 30 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, and broadcast live on DAZN.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions, my fans, and my entire team for their constant support,” said Rocha, who is coming off an upset KO loss to Giovani Santillan in October. “My last fight did not go the way that I expected it to. I let a lot of people down, including myself. This next stage of my career is my revenge tour. This is when I become everything I know I was meant to be in this sport. The pain I feel from my last loss will be the pain every opponent feels moving forward.”

Also on the DAZN broadcast, Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) and Luis “Zari” Hernandez (13-6-1, 8 KOs) will battle it out in a 10-round flyweight bout.