Former WBO #1 welterweight contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) will take on Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) in the co-feature for the clash between WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) on March 30 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, and broadcast live on DAZN.
“First and foremost, I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions, my fans, and my entire team for their constant support,” said Rocha, who is coming off an upset KO loss to Giovani Santillan in October. “My last fight did not go the way that I expected it to. I let a lot of people down, including myself. This next stage of my career is my revenge tour. This is when I become everything I know I was meant to be in this sport. The pain I feel from my last loss will be the pain every opponent feels moving forward.”
* * *
Also on the DAZN broadcast, Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) and Luis “Zari” Hernandez (13-6-1, 8 KOs) will battle it out in a 10-round flyweight bout.
They are going to use Lawson again.?…will Tony Weeks referee? I mean did Weeks not say this guy was suspected of having an aneurysm based on some tests? I do not recall this being denied by Golden Boy of the commission. Seems like a very slippery slope. Maybe Weeks was full of it…but the whole thing did smell of something being off…at least to me. Just surprised this is who they would use again.
To me, this seems like Golden Boy is trying to make it up to him, maybe? They know the stoppage in the Ortiz fight was absolute trash, so they’re offering Lawson another payday. This is likely more winnable, but he won’t win it either. Before the Ortiz fight, they said Lawson’s medicals showed twice that he had an aneurysm, hopefully he’s all clear now because he’s back less than three months on.
I thought that too Lucie. The stoppage was terrible. I just hope and pray that Weeks was not onto something. Rocha and Ortiz at 154 would be fun.
Let’s see how Rocha looks in this one. He took a nasty beat-down the last time out.