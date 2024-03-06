Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and MMA star Francis Ngannou faced off at the final press conference for Friday night’s clash at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on DAZN PPV.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Joshua is a lot more defensively sound these days and this fight gets interesting if Francis can land solidly.
Francis WILL land and Joshua will not hold up. Francis wanted a ten rounder for a reason. This way, he will not have to hold back fearing gassing out, which he said was a concern in the Tyson fight. This is a bad matchup for Joshua.
This is one of those fights where you sense an upset with Ngannou knocking AJ out.
Not seeing this-think this fight helps get Joshua back on track.
Nigganew has the advantage. Wider braver and new. Joshuah is a has been. Nigganew in 7
And Hawn Jay calls me a racist?????
Kurtis, tell everyone how you really feel.