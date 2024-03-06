“Big Time Boxing USA”, the new series presented by Salita Promotions, will return for its second installment with a pair of matchups featuring top contenders in their respective divisions entering the ring on Thursday, March 28 streamed live on DAZN from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit. The action is topped by 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carrillo (11-0, 8 KOs) putting his unbeaten record on the line against veteran Quinton Rankin (21-8-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout, plus IBF #2 super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin (15-0, 9 KOs) returns against Mike Guy (12-7-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event.
It is no wonder that boxing is disappearing. A lot of the champions are out to recess.
Big Time Boxing??
How ’bout “Old Timer Boxing”??
The main event ages are 31 vs. 37, and it’s being supported by a co-main with ages of 32 vs. a 43 yr. old that’s been out of the ring for over 2 years. Average age is 35. Way past their primes, and should look like it on tv. Not really a show to find new prospects, but maybe future opponents for Big Time boxers. Boxing is in a sad place. DAZN, sell the shows for what they are, not some hyped idea that a promoter can’t deliver on.