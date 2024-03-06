“Big Time Boxing USA”, the new series presented by Salita Promotions, will return for its second installment with a pair of matchups featuring top contenders in their respective divisions entering the ring on Thursday, March 28 streamed live on DAZN from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit. The action is topped by 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carrillo (11-0, 8 KOs) putting his unbeaten record on the line against veteran Quinton Rankin (21-8-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout, plus IBF #2 super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin (15-0, 9 KOs) returns against Mike Guy (12-7-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event.

