Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight world title on Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Ryad, Saudi Arabia. Madrimov is ranked WBA #1 at 154 pounds, while Kurbanov is #2 and they will fight for the vacant belt after Jermell Charlo was placed as champion in recess by the WBA Championships Committee. Madrimov has a record of 9-0-1, 6 KOs, while Kurbanov is 25-0, 13 KOs.

Like this: Like Loading...