Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight world title on Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Ryad, Saudi Arabia. Madrimov is ranked WBA #1 at 154 pounds, while Kurbanov is #2 and they will fight for the vacant belt after Jermell Charlo was placed as champion in recess by the WBA Championships Committee. Madrimov has a record of 9-0-1, 6 KOs, while Kurbanov is 25-0, 13 KOs.
Glad to see this division FINALLY start to get some movement. Murtazaliev – Culcay will fight in April for the IBF and that will be the last of Charlo’s belts to be filled. He got there and he didn’t vacate immediately or even defend. Just held things up for entirely too long.