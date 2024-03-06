By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions today (Wednesday) has announced a gigantic quadruple world title event at the Tokyo Dome (the capacity of which is 55,000) in Tokyo, Japan, on May 6. The Dome will be used for a boxing event for the first time since the historical upset of Mike Tyson vs. James Buster Doughlas in 1990. The forthcoming title bouts are as follows:

Undisputed super bantamweight title bout

Naoya Inoue (Japan; 26-0, 23 KOs)

vs.

WBC mandatory challenger #1 Luis Nery (Mexico; 35-1, 27 KOs)

WBA bantamweight title bout

Takuma Inoue (Japan; 19-1, 5 KOs)

vs.

WBA mandatory challenger #1 Sho Ishida (Japan; 34-3, 17 KOs)

WBO bantamweight title bout

Jason Moloney (Australia; 27-2, 19 KOs)

vs.

#10 Yoshiki Takei (Japan; 8-0, 8 KOs)

WBA flyweight title bout

Seigo Yuri Akui (Japan; 19-2-1, 11 KOs)

vs.

#3 Taku Kuwahara (Japan; 13-1, 8 KOs)

“Monster” Naoya and Luis “Pantera” Nery were both in attendance at the press conference before a great many press people at Tokyo Dome Hotel.

Naoya said, “It is my great pleasure to fight the strongest challenger Luis Nery at such a gigantic show at the Tokyo Dome.”

Nery said, “At first I would like to apologize for my previous mistake in making weight against Shinsuke Yamanaka in 2018. Given such a great opportunity to fight “Monster” Inoue, I wish to show my strength and win the belts from him.”

Questioned on their respective rival, Naoya said, “Nery is a hard-punching, aggressive and durable boxer, so I wish to train hard to defeat this tough opposition.”

Nery said, “Naoya is a very fast, talented and strong champion. But I have no fear but my respect and fighting spirit to him.”

Questioned what this bout means to each of them, Inoue replied, “This is my most motivated fight in my career since I see Nery as a very dangerous challenger.”

Nery said, “I’m also very greatly motivated to fight him. It’s my honor to exchange gloves with such a great champion as Inoue.”

Asked what fight will be expected, Inoue said, “I wish to be victorious with Nery doing nothing against me.”

Nery said, “It will be a good fight. I’ll show my best performance and will show I’m one of the best Mexican boxers in history.”

Asked about Nery’s previous weight scandal and suspension (though lately revoked by the JBC), Inoue said, “I don’t reflect the past on Nery. I’ll simply concentrate on fighting.”

Nery said, “I’ll also concentrate on fighting Inoue in this confrontation.”

It will be shown live by Amazon Prime Video in Japan and by ESPN+ in US.

