Two international boxing cards will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. this week on ESPN+.

The action begins Thursday at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada, as two-time middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) takes on Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

The fireworks continue on Friday as world-rated light flyweight contenders Azael Villar (20-2-4, 15 KOs) and Jairo Noriega (13-0, 3 KOs) meet in the 12-round main event from Pharaoh’s Casino in Managua, Nicaragua.