Two international boxing cards will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. this week on ESPN+.
The action begins Thursday at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada, as two-time middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) takes on Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event.
The fireworks continue on Friday as world-rated light flyweight contenders Azael Villar (20-2-4, 15 KOs) and Jairo Noriega (13-0, 3 KOs) meet in the 12-round main event from Pharaoh’s Casino in Managua, Nicaragua.
Butler – Rolls is fun. I got Rolls.
A fight between 2 very talented gatekeepers. Both of whom are named Steve. To quote Junior Soprano, neither one of them has the making of a varsity athlete. Still, it should be a great fight.
Hey lekaren, Jared ” big dummy” Anderson was arrested on 2/29 for evading the police, a felony.
Candy Ass Anderson is on a roll with the felonies. He just keeps picking them up. Thank you, Killa King.