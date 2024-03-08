Former world champion Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) dethroned WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) by twelve round majority decision. Zhang dropped Parker in round three and eight, but Parker ultimately outboxed and outworked an exhausted Zhang in a tactical fight. Scores were 113-113, 114-112, 115-111. After the fight, Parker revealed that Zhang has a rematch clause so it looks like they’ll be running this back.
If Zhang had just a bit of stamina…but if “if” was a spliff I’d role it up anf smoke it.
Zhang is my guy but he has zero stamina. I thought he was conserving himself for the last round in which he landed zero punches. There is a rematch so we’ll see if he makes adjustments. Congrats to Parker.
Good win for Joseph, he was consistent and in shape.
Zhang kept relying on his power and very economical
The sharp Zhang of the Joyce fights was nowhere to be seen. Such a low punch output that Parker has to just work a bit harder to win many rounds. I was expecting a lot more from this fight and Parker racks up another victory.
Zhang was sharper against Joyce because Joyce presents very little head movement and a porous defense. Parker kept moving and his constant feints befuddled Zhang.
Was it fair or is it a robbery ?! I didn’t watched the fight..
A very fair decision. Besides the two knockdowns Zhang showed very little throughout the fight. I had it 115-111 and find it pretty hard to see how one judge had it a draw.
Ngannu goes down! Rd1
Too easy!!!! Now I know Fury didn’t take Ngannu easy!!!
boring fight parker just threw more punches
Threw and landed more. That’s how you win a boxing match.
I felt Parker had a good chance of winning. Just because he got stopped by Joyce, and Xhang knocked out Joyce twice, is not indicative of what result would come. I thight if Zhang would win it woud be by ko, and Parker by decison. Uniike Barry Mcquigan, I thought that Zhang won the forth, and I did up to that time give Parker the first, unlike Barry. This is thereason I think for the dreaw on one of the score cards.
Zhang looked terribly out of shape, and at nearly 300 pounds, he needs to lose at least 20 pounds. Where was also the sense of urgency in his corner, reminds me of the criticism that Wilder’s corner got.
Too bad. Zhang had been leading up to a megafight in Beijing. Maybe he’ll win the rematch and it might still happen.
40 years old and 300 lbs is not a good recipe for a top notch heavyweight boxer.
Maybe father time catching up on Zhang.