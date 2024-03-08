Parker dropped twice, but beats Zhang Former world champion Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) dethroned WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) by twelve round majority decision. Zhang dropped Parker in round three and eight, but Parker ultimately outboxed and outworked an exhausted Zhang in a tactical fight. Scores were 113-113, 114-112, 115-111. After the fight, Parker revealed that Zhang has a rematch clause so it looks like they’ll be running this back. Joshua destroys Ngannou in two Vargas dropped twice, retains WBC title with draw Like this: Like Loading...

