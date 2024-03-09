Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) annihilated MMA superstar Francis Ngannou (0-2) in two rounds on Friday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua dropped Ngannou in the first round with a right hand, then floored Ngannou twice in round two to end it. Time was 2:38. Ngannou was out cold.
Ngannou previously gave WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury all he could handle, but Joshua comprehensively destroyed him.
Did anyone really see this outcome?
Yes, I actually called it in prior posts.
I thought it would go 4 rds.
I did not see a knockout, but I did feel that Joshua would take this match more seriously than did Fury, and that was the difference. I thought that Joshua would win rather comfortably. Up to the first knockdown it looked like Ngannou would win that round. After the first knockdown of the second round, Ngannou looked as if he wondered, what did I get myself into.
After you see this fight, it probably shouldnt have happened. It would be like Jake Paul fighting Canelo in Paul’s second fight.
Agree jj… believe this outcome will cause hesitation next time…there is a direct powerful statement….that was amplified by this knock out” you don’t play boxing”….
The worst thing for Ngannou was Fury showing up out of shape and unprepared. He made Ngannou look good, but Joshua took the fight deadly serious and showed how different it is when the guy cares about his craft. That said, I’m sure Ngannou made a mountain of money and that’ll be comforting as he works his way through a massive headache.
100 percent right. Though Fury said before the fight he was going to go mano on mano with Francis. when he found that did not work, he went into his boxing, though he look terribly out of shape.
Thank God!
Done with this nna
Too Easy.
Well now, guess this fight clears up much media hype and inflated predictions. Let’s see if the same crowd think Jake Paul will win against Tyson. Of course, I am sure Paul and Tyson will be labeled a “fight”, but behind the lines it will be an exhibition/slap fest.
To easy. Fury didn’t take Ngannu seriously
One thing about Fury, despite tons of talent, he doesn’t take his fitness seriously at all. Joshua does. He wasn’t going to half-ass his way through this fight, and he made a statement. At least, he made as big of a statement as you could against a guy who was many levels below him.
Brutal KO. AJ is rejuvenated.
Pinnnnnga! I thought ngannu was going to do better than this! Anyways, saudi arabian prince, kings and the exellency are big spenders, maybe they offer canelo the $100 million he wants to fight benavidez otherwise forget about it!
Gotta respect Aj, loses to Ruiz, twice to Usyk, and been very active. Clearly he loved the sport and if Tyson Fury beats Usyk twice then AJ vs Fury will be massive…
If Fury somehow beats Usyk he’ll retire.
He won’t don’t worry about it, but Usyk will probably make Fury look like such a slow and clumsy fool that he’ll retire anyway. Ngannou beat Fury and Joshua beat Ng. and Usyk beat Joshua..
Fury gave Ngannou no respect in training, and too much respect in the ring. Joshua did the opposite. Perfect game plan.
Joshua is also a more disciplined and much harder puncher than Fury.
joshua with the boing 101 education just that simple
Fury is never going to fight AJ now.
Maybe, but right now, he meeds to fight the guy that beat AJ twice. If the same Fury that showed up against Ngannou shows up in May, he gets wiped out. Usyk will solve the Fury riddle easily if Fury is still out of shape and unprepared. I expect we see a much better version of Fury, though.
AJ seems more sure of himself in comparison to other recent fights.
Too easy, it seems a bit unreal
I know style makes fights, preparation matters, etc., but this really makes Fury look bad in comparison.
Basic boxing destroyed Ngannou
Fury built his aura by beating possibly one of the worse technical boxers to win a title ever, Wilder. The Fury nut huggers have to give it a rest. I admit I thought AJ would get stopped by Ngannou because of his chin problems. Thank goodness, AJ did not embarrass boxing.
Fury beat Wladimir when he was on a dominant run. Joshua did it a year later and still calls it his biggest win. That said, Fury spent two years of his prime stuck with Wilder— and Wilder’s stock is pretty low right now. If Fury beats Usyk, knowing Usyk has already beat Joshua twice, that’ll go a long ways toward cementing his status.
Wow!!!
And boom…there goes the dynamite!
Credit to Joshua, he didnt fk around got this cat out of there in 2! just like i predicted.
Brainchild, Fury will never have the body of Adonis, no matter how much he trains. This fight proves nothing for Joshua. A fight with Fury has lost its luster with Joshua being KO’ed by fat Andy Ruiz and out boxed twice by Usyk.
Straight up… if Fury beats Usyk, fighting Joshua is the biggest fight that the sport could have. It would be a monster event. Both guys would make absurd money and they could sell out just about any venue they wanted. It’s a once-in-a-decade kind of fight. There would be plenty of luster.
I prefer to see MMA work their internal magic, and I prefer to see boxers work their own internal magic.
Back to PFL for Ngannou hopefully he made ton of money to live comfortably
This is what I told people, that it wouldn’t be nearly the competitive fight that it was with Fury.
Time for Joshua and Parker now to have a rematch with the winner getting a shot at the winner of Fury-Usyk.