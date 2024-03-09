Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) annihilated MMA superstar Francis Ngannou (0-2) in two rounds on Friday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua dropped Ngannou in the first round with a right hand, then floored Ngannou twice in round two to end it. Time was 2:38. Ngannou was out cold.

Ngannou previously gave WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury all he could handle, but Joshua comprehensively destroyed him.