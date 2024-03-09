By Brad Snyder / The Undercard

Derick Miller Jr. 193 vs. Adrian Taylor 199

Savannah Tini 147 vs. Timmecia Phillips 144.2

Samuel Rizzo 129.7 vs. Nikolai Buzolin TBA

Justin LaceyPierce 144.3 vs. Tray Martin 143.9

Justin Johnson 169.4 vs. Lamar Bolden 168.6

Tadale Harris 174.1 vs. Brendan Kotex 169.1

Kevin Carree Jr. 157.2 vs. Darius Carr 157.1

Cory Mulhern 175.4 vs. Davis Carr Jr. 181.5

Katriel Young 165.1 vs. Ashaun Bates 171.9

Christopher Thompson 172 vs. Mason Partlow 178

Venue: Sound Board in Motor City Casino

Promoter: CLIP International Promotions

Promoter Carlos Llinas has the vacant US WBC silver cruiserweight title on the line for his main event in Detroit, MI at the Sound Board inside the Motor City Casino. The main event has Detroit native Derick Miller Jr. (15-0, 8 KOs) vs. Adrian Taylor (13-2-1, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas.

Miller, who has been unstoppable in Michigan, surely faces his toughest challenge to date. Taylor, who has two losses, has yet to be knocked out. The 8-Round contest was hyped up by WBC supervisor Frank Garza, who said at weigh-ins that he sees this as a close and evenly matched bout as they come.

If Miller is to be the name in boxing, this match means everything. At weigh-ins, both fighters respected each other and recognized the reward that awaits the winner.

This is CLIP International Promotions 14th year at Sound Board Motor City Casino. Very limited tickets are still remain and should be purchased at Motor City Casino box office or Ticketmaster.