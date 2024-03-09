Noriega defeats Villar in Nicaragua In a clash between world-ranked junior flyweight contenders, undefeated WBC #5, WBA #7, WBO #12 Jairo Noriega (14-0, 3 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBO #7, WBA #8, WBC #8 Azael “Candelilla” Villar (20-3-4, 15 KOs) on Friday night at the Pharaohs Casino in Managua, Nicaragua. Villar pressed the action but was largely frustrated by the mobile Noriega. Noriega wins the WBO Latino title. Canelo-Munguia set for May 4 Weights from Detroit + Preview Like this: Like Loading...

