It’s official. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will face Jaime Munguia on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Interestingly it will be PBC who will promote the PPV event on Prime Video after Canelo walked away from them last week but was unable to work out a deal with Matchroom.

Canelo made the announcement on social media: Mexican war cry. See you on May 4 at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas.