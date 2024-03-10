Ex-champ Molina victorious Former super welterweight world champion “King” Carlos Molina (39-14-2, 13 KOs) knocked out Cristian Arrazola (20-19-3, 16 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Quiroga, Michoacan, Mexico. A straight right put Arrazola on all fours to end it. In addition to fighting in the main event, Molina was also the promoter. Canelo-Munguia set for May 4 Like this: Like Loading...

