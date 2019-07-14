Super lightweight Gabriel “Gollaz” Valenzuela (17-2-1, 10 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over former top contender Nery ¨Pantera¨ Saguilán (39-12-1, 13 KO) on Saturday night at the Domo Parque Solidaridad in Tonalá, Jalisco, Mexico.



A straight right laid out Saguilán :15 into round four. Valenzuela won the FECARBOX super lightweight title.

In the co-feature, state flyweight champion Fernando “Callado” Villa (13-0-1, 2 KOs) and Luis “Huesos” Orozco (12–1-1, 11 KOs) left it all in the ring for ten rounds. When the dust settled, Villa took a 97-93, 96-94, 95-95 majority nod.

Super bantam Jesus “Estrella” Ruiz won by knockout at :44 seconds of the second round against Arturo Zamora. Alexander “Chapala” Alexander Villa won by TKO in the fifth round over Daniel Bautista. Super bantam David “Rey” Picasso struggled but won a unanimous decision over Angel Martinez. Yareli “Chololita” Larios won by unanimous decision defeating Claudia Rangel at super featherweight.

