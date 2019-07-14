By Rocky Morales at ringside

WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (34-0, 22KO) retained his title with an unpopular unanimous decision victory over Tomoki Kameda (36-3, 20KO) on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The decision was roundly booed despite it being a largely pro-Vargas crowd in attendance. Vargas played the part of matador with Kameda playing the bull. Kameda charged forward for all twelve rounds and seemingly landed far more power punches and seemed to hurt Vargas on a couple of occasions while Vargas was usually in retreat while flicking his jab. In the final round, during a clinch, Kameda grew frustrated, hit Vargas on the break and was deducted a point.

All three judges scored it the same, 117-110, for Vargas, an eight round to four round margin with the point deduction taken into account. Kameda was gracious in defeat even while the pro-Vargas crowd continued to boo Vargas during post-fight interviews. Vargas said he hopes to meet unified WBA/IBF champ, Daniel Roman, next in a fight to unify 3/4 of the super bantamweight title.